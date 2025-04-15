Can you count the total number of eggs in this optical illusion? Only 5% of people get it right

Optical illusions have long fascinated the internet, sparking debates and confusion with their clever tricks on the human brain. These visual brain teasers not only test one’s observation skills but also offer a fun way to challenge the mind. If you’re someone who enjoys solving such visual puzzles, this egg-themed illusion is bound to leave you scratching your head. A viral optical illusion on Facebook left users debating.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The egg puzzle that has everyone counting

A Facebook page called Minion Quotes recently shared an image that's left users scratching their heads. The post features a pyramid-like arrangement of eggs in both white and reddish-brown hues, accompanied by a simple yet puzzling question: “How many eggs?”

What makes this illusion tricky is the 3D-style layering. Eggs appear to be stacked across multiple layers, creating confusion between what's actually there and what our minds assume is hidden behind others.

Check out the puzzle here:

Over 400 comments and countless answers

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 400 comments as users debated the true number of eggs in the image. Answers varied wildly — some insisted on basic maths, while others trusted their instincts.

One user confidently declared, “Totally only thirty eggs, not more or less.” Another chimed in, “26 I guess — first layer 12, second layer 8, third layer 4, one on top, one in the title.”

Meanwhile, another participant disagreed: “Only 17 eggs are visible.” Yet another guessed, “31 including the one in the title, or 30 in the stack.”

A few users were clearly stumped, throwing out numbers like 24 or 29 without explanations, while others jokingly commented that the puzzle gave them a headache or made them crave an omelette instead. One user even laughed, “I counted three times and got a different number each time — the eggs are playing games with me!”

This isn’t the first time an optical illusion has sparked such an intense debate online — and it certainly won’t be the last. The internet loves a good brain teaser, especially one that turns a simple visual into a collective riddle.