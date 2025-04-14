If you can find the hidden cat in this tricky image, you’ll be crowned the king of focus

Optical illusions have an uncanny ability to mess with our minds. They trick our brains into seeing something that may not be there—or hide something right in front of our eyes. These puzzles are not only entertaining but also test how sharp your observation skills truly are. If you enjoy spending time solving brain teasers that challenge your perception, this latest illusion might just be your next big test. Can you spot the hidden cat in this tricky optical illusion? (Facebook/Minion Quotes)

An optical illusion is doing the rounds on social media, and it's leaving people completely stumped.

The puzzle

The image was posted on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes. The illustration shows a cartoon-style drawing of a woman in traditional housekeeping attire—wearing an orange top and a light-coloured apron. She’s holding a broom in one hand and standing beside a bucket. The setting appears to be a rustic room with wooden walls, a curtain in the background, and an overall cosy, old-fashioned feel.

But there’s a catch. Hidden somewhere within the image is a cat—and it’s not easy to find. The challenge is straightforward: “99% of people can’t find the cat in the picture.”

Check out the puzzle here:

These kinds of puzzles often use shadows, colours, and clever placement to blend hidden objects into the background.

The internet’s ongoing obsession with optical illusions

Optical illusions have long fascinated the internet, and they continue to trend on social media platforms. From hidden faces to disappearing dots, these puzzles are not only entertaining but also a fun way to sharpen your cognitive skills.

If you're up for the challenge, give this one a try and see if you fall into the 1% of people who can actually find the cat.