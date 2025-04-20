Optical illusion: If you spot hidden cat in this image, you'll be declared as true puzzle master

Optical illusions have long fascinated the human mind. These clever visuals play tricks on our brains, challenging the way we perceive and interpret the world around us. Whether they involve shifting perspectives, hidden images, or deceptive colours and shapes, optical illusions test not only our eyesight but also our attention to detail. Can you spot the hidden cat in a sea of popcorn? (Facebook/Dreame)

If you're someone who enjoys a good challenge, a brain teaser shared on social media might just put your observation skills to the test.

Can you spot the cat?

A visual challenge posted on Facebook by a page called Dreame is currently grabbing the attention of users. The post features a visual with the simple yet intriguing question: “Can you find the cat?” — accompanied by a small image of a white cat next to a question mark. Below that is a large photo filled with fluffy popcorn.

But there's a twist — hidden somewhere within the popcorn is the face of a white cat, camouflaged so well that it's practically invisible at first glance.

The challenge? Spotting that tiny feline face among the sea of similarly coloured popcorn.

Check out the puzzle here:

Not as easy as it looks

At first glance, most viewers are stumped. The white cat’s face has been strategically positioned to blend in perfectly with the texture and colour of the popcorn.

Some claim to find it within seconds, while others admit to giving up entirely. The mix of frustration and excitement is what makes optical illusions like this popular.

Internet’s ongoing obsession with visual teasers

The internet’s love affair with optical illusions shows no signs of slowing down. From hidden images to spinning shapes, these puzzles consistently go viral, sparking debates, laughter, and plenty of “Aha!” moments.

This popcorn puzzle is just the latest in a long line of visual riddles to capture the imagination of users. If you haven’t tried it yet, give it a go — and see if your eyes are as sharp as you think.