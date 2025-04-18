Optical illusion: You’ll be declared puzzle master of the day if you can count all ducks in this tricky image

Optical illusions are fascinating mental exercises that not only test your vision but also challenge how your brain processes information. They often leave us second-guessing what we see and are a favourite among puzzle lovers. If you’re someone who enjoys optical illusion brain teasers, we’ve got a tricky challenge that might just leave you scratching your head. Can you count the hidden ducks in this tricky optical illusion puzzle? (Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The duck puzzle

A Facebook page named Minion Quotes recently shared an image that has gone viral among puzzle lovers. The post features a bright yellow background filled with rows of adorable white illustrated ducks. At first glance, it might look like a simple picture, but there's a hidden challenge waiting to be solved.

Placed boldly at the top of the image is the question: “How many duck you can count?”—a simple query with a surprisingly complex answer.

What makes this puzzle particularly tricky is that some ducks are cleverly disguised within other ducks. These tiny ducklings are nestled inside the outlines of the larger ones, making it quite a task to spot them all unless you’re paying close attention.

Check out the puzzle here:

A visual counting challenge

The core of this brain teaser is to accurately count every duck present in the image. While it may seem straightforward at first, many people quickly realise it’s harder than it looks. Some ducks are partially hidden, and others are cleverly camouflaged, blending right into the bodies of their larger counterparts.

Social media users have been busy sharing their guesses in the comments, with numbers ranging all over the place.

The internet’s love for optical illusions

From spinning wheels to impossible shapes, the internet has always had a soft spot for optical illusions. They’re not only fun but also a great way to engage the brain and even share a laugh with friends. This duck puzzle is no different—it’s entertaining, confusing, and totally addictive.

So… how many ducks can you count?