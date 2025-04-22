Menu Explore
Brain teaser: Only those with genius-level IQ can crack this maths puzzle that’s confusing the internet

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 22, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A maths teaser puzzled the internet with unusual equations.

Maths brain teasers are once again causing a stir online, captivating users with their tricky equations and surprising solutions. These puzzles often look deceptively simple at first glance, but hide clever twists that test not just your arithmetic but your logic and pattern recognition as well.

Can you crack this maths teaser that puzzled the internet? (X/@jitendra789789)
Can you crack this maths teaser that puzzled the internet? (X/@jitendra789789)

(Also read: You’ll need serious brainpower to crack this tricky maths puzzle. Can you solve it?)

If you're someone who enjoys flexing your mental muscles with number games, there's a new teaser doing the rounds that’s bound to get your brain ticking.

The teaser that has everyone talking

A maths teaser recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @jitendra789789 has grabbed the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The brain teaser reads:

"2+7+3=24, 9+7-4=24, 4+0+8=24, 5+5+5=?"

At first glance, it appears to follow standard mathematical operations, but a closer look reveals a pattern that challenges conventional thinking. Users have shared their comments with various approaches, theories, and solutions—some viewing it as a straightforward arithmetic problem, while others suggest there’s a hidden twist.

A previous puzzle that stumped internet

This isn’t the first time a teaser like this has puzzled the internet. A prior challenge, shared by the X account Brainy Bits Hub, claimed that “90% fail” to solve it correctly. The teaser read:

"1+1+1+1+1, 1+1+1+1+1, 1+1x0+1=?""

The trick here lay in the order of operations—a classic move in many viral maths puzzles. Many users rushed to answer '5' or '6', but only a few paused to apply the correct mathematical rules, revealing the actual answer is '7'.

(Also read: Optical illusion: You’ll be called the master of perception if you spot the hidden snake in 10 seconds)

The craze continues

The internet’s love for brain teasers shows no signs of slowing down. From students to working professionals, people across age groups are sharing, solving, and debating over these puzzles, all for the sheer thrill of that "aha!" moment.

So, can you solve the latest one? Look closely… the answer might not be as straightforward as you think!

Viral News
