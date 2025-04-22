You’ll need serious brainpower to crack this tricky maths puzzle. Can you solve it?

During schooldays, many of us dreaded maths as a subject. It often seemed like a daunting task, filled with numbers and formulas that appeared impossible to crack. However, the tide seems to have turned in recent years, with an unexpected shift towards a love for maths-related brain teasers. These tricky puzzles have become a source of fun and challenge, capturing the attention of people across the internet. A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X left users baffled.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The puzzle that’s stumping the internet

If you're a fan of maths brain teasers, this puzzle is sure to pique your interest. Recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account Brainy Bits Hub, the teaser reads:

"90% fail Answer?, 1+1+1+1+1, 1+1+1+1+1, 1+1x0+1=?"

Check out the puzzle here:

The simple appearance of the problem is deceiving, as it has left many scratching their heads. The puzzle plays with basic mathematical operations, yet its solution continues to elude many. While some believe the answer lies in the order of operations, others are simply confused by the structure of the equation.

This isn’t the first time a maths puzzle has gone viral on social media. Earlier, a puzzle posted by the popular Facebook page Minion Quotes had users puzzled for days. The teaser reads:

"Math Puzzle: 10 + 10 = 00, 12 + 13 = 36, 13 + 13 = 39, 15 + 14 = ?? — Can you solve this?"

This brain teaser, much like the recent one, intrigued the online community, sparking debates and discussions about the hidden logic behind the equations.

Why the fascination with maths puzzles?

The allure of these tricky teasers lies in their simplicity. They look easy at first glance, but they often require a deeper level of thinking to decipher. It's this complexity that keeps people coming back for more, eager to crack the code and prove they have what it takes to solve even the most puzzling problems.

As the search for the answers to these puzzles continues, one thing is certain: maths brain teasers are here to stay, captivating the minds of social media users everywhere.