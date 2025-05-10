Brain teaser: You're a next-level genius if you solve this tricky maths puzzle without using calculator

For many of us, mathematics in school was more of a source of anxiety than enjoyment. Complex equations, intimidating formulas, and tricky concepts often made the subject feel like a hurdle rather than a help. But when it comes to brain teasers that involve maths, the mood completely shifts. A maths teaser asking “11 - 11 × 11 + 11 = ?” puzzled users.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

Unlike classroom maths, these brain puzzles are designed to challenge logic and pattern recognition rather than test academic knowledge. That’s why maths brain teasers have found a huge fanbase online, especially among puzzle lovers and social media users looking for a quick mental workout.

The latest challenge that's turning heads

A brain teaser recently posted on Facebook by a user named Arshdeep Soni has become the latest conundrum to stump users. The image declares: “Only For Genius” and poses the following equation:

Maths Challenge: 11 - 11 × 11 + 11 = ?

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it appears simple enough — but looks can be deceiving. The key lies in applying the correct order of operations, something that often trips people up when such puzzles go viral. It’s a reminder that even basic-looking sums can become mind-bending if viewed through the wrong lens.

A previous teaser

This isn’t the first time a maths puzzle has gained viral traction. Earlier, a similar brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789 left many scratching their heads. The puzzle read:

"3+4 = 19, 5+6 = 41, 2+8 = 66, 5+1 = ?"

This one required lateral thinking, with many users attempting to uncover the hidden logic behind the seemingly incorrect equations.

Why the internet loves a good number riddle

What makes maths brain teasers so addictive? Perhaps it’s the immediate satisfaction of cracking a tough problem — or the joy of beating a challenge labelled “only for genius”. Either way, these puzzles are more than just fun — they keep our minds sharp and our curiosity alive.

So, if you enjoy a dose of logic with your daily scroll, these teasers might just be your new favourite pastime. Ready to try the challenge yourself? Give it a go — and remember, it’s all about how you think.