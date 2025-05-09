Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths riddle, you’ll earn certified genius status

In a world saturated with fast-scrolling content and endless memes, one thing that consistently manages to capture our attention is a good brain teaser. Whether it’s a cryptic riddle or a number puzzle that defies logic, these mind-bending challenges offer a refreshing break and an irresistible invitation to flex those mental muscles. And now, a new maths puzzle has captured the internet’s attention, leaving users scratching their heads. A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled the internet.(X/@jitendra789789)

The puzzle

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789 has left the internet stumped. The puzzle reads:

"3+4 = 19, 5+6 = 41, 2+8 = 66, 5+1 = ?"

At first glance, the equations make no sense—clearly, these are not your standard arithmetic problems. But that’s the hook. It’s a riddle wrapped in numbers, and people can’t stop trying to crack the underlying logic. Some believe the trick lies in combining operations, while others are inventing their own theories. The truth? Only those who think outside the box will find the answer.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Another viral puzzle

This isn’t the first time a maths teaser has gone viral. Earlier, the X account “Brainy Quiz” challenged users with this seemingly simple equation:

"Solve it you are genius: 2 - 2 × 3 + 3. 95% Fail."

The real challenge here was remembering the proper order of operations—multiplication before subtraction and addition. Many stumbled, revealing how easily we forget the basics when under pressure.

Why we can’t get enough

So, what makes these puzzles so captivating? Brain teasers like these provide a sense of accomplishment and even a small rush of dopamine when we finally crack them. They challenge our logical reasoning, put our memory to the test, and spark engaging conversations with others. In a digital world overflowing with distractions, a puzzle that demands our complete focus and analytical thinking is a rare and welcome delight.

So, can you crack this latest puzzle? Give it a go—you might surprise yourself!