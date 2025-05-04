Test your brainpower: You’ll need lightning-fast logic to crack this maths riddle in under 15 seconds

In the ever-changing world of social media, where trends shift by the hour, one thing remains constant — a good brain teaser. In particular, maths brain teasers hold a special place in the hearts of online communities. If you're a fan of these mind-bending puzzles, we’ve got a new treat that will leave you puzzled. Can you crack this tricky maths brain teaser shared on X? (X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: IQ test: You're a genius-level problem-solver if you can crack this tricky number puzzle)

A maths teaser to tickle your brain

One particularly intriguing puzzle, shared by the account Brainy Quiz on X (formerly known as Twitter), has captured the internet’s attention. The teaser is simple yet baffling, challenging users to solve it in under 15 seconds:

"Brain Test, 12+21=3, 24+42=16, 36+63=27, 47+74=?"

The logic behind these equations doesn’t seem to follow traditional arithmetic rules, leaving users scratching their heads as they try to crack the code. Is there a hidden pattern behind these numbers, or are they simply designed to baffle?

Check out the puzzle here:

Another riddle

Not far behind, another maths riddle shared by user Ganesh UOR has sparked the curiosity of many internet users. The puzzle reads:

"IQ Test: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 8+11=?"

Like the previous one, this equation defies traditional logic, and solving it demands a different kind of thinking.

The internet's love affair with maths puzzles

In a world driven by viral content and fleeting trends, maths brain teasers stand out as an enduring favourite. From simple equations to complex number patterns, these puzzles have a magnetic pull on users, bringing out both competitive spirits and a sense of camaraderie. Whether it’s a straightforward addition puzzle or one that requires you to think outside the box, maths riddles seem to have a way of engaging people across various platforms.

(Also read: You're a true brain teaser champ if you manage to count every triangle in this mind-bending puzzle)

So, the question remains — can you crack these codes? As the internet continues to buzz with discussions around these intriguing brain teasers, it’s clear that maths riddles are here to stay as a favourite pastime for many. Take a moment, stretch your mind, and see if you can figure out the answers!