Test your brainpower: You’ll need lightning-fast logic to crack this maths riddle in under 15 seconds

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 04, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A maths brain teaser shared on X challenged users with puzzling equations.

In the ever-changing world of social media, where trends shift by the hour, one thing remains constant — a good brain teaser. In particular, maths brain teasers hold a special place in the hearts of online communities. If you're a fan of these mind-bending puzzles, we’ve got a new treat that will leave you puzzled.

Can you crack this tricky maths brain teaser shared on X? (X/@brainyquiz_)
Can you crack this tricky maths brain teaser shared on X? (X/@brainyquiz_)

A maths teaser to tickle your brain

One particularly intriguing puzzle, shared by the account Brainy Quiz on X (formerly known as Twitter), has captured the internet’s attention. The teaser is simple yet baffling, challenging users to solve it in under 15 seconds:

"Brain Test, 12+21=3, 24+42=16, 36+63=27, 47+74=?"

The logic behind these equations doesn’t seem to follow traditional arithmetic rules, leaving users scratching their heads as they try to crack the code. Is there a hidden pattern behind these numbers, or are they simply designed to baffle?

Check out the puzzle here:

Another riddle

Not far behind, another maths riddle shared by user Ganesh UOR has sparked the curiosity of many internet users. The puzzle reads:

"IQ Test: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 8+11=?"

Like the previous one, this equation defies traditional logic, and solving it demands a different kind of thinking.

The internet's love affair with maths puzzles

In a world driven by viral content and fleeting trends, maths brain teasers stand out as an enduring favourite. From simple equations to complex number patterns, these puzzles have a magnetic pull on users, bringing out both competitive spirits and a sense of camaraderie. Whether it’s a straightforward addition puzzle or one that requires you to think outside the box, maths riddles seem to have a way of engaging people across various platforms.

So, the question remains — can you crack these codes? As the internet continues to buzz with discussions around these intriguing brain teasers, it’s clear that maths riddles are here to stay as a favourite pastime for many. Take a moment, stretch your mind, and see if you can figure out the answers!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
