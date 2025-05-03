You're a true brain teaser champ if you manage to count every triangle in this mind-bending puzzle

Brain teasers come in various shapes and forms, each designed to test our problem-solving skills. Whether it's counting interlinked geometric shapes or solving optical illusions, these puzzles keep our minds engaged. However, this particular challenge featuring triangles is sure to leave you puzzled. Can you count all the triangles in this tricky puzzle?(Instagram/polls.viral)

Shared by the Instagram account @polls.viral, the puzzle presents a classic geometric question: "How many triangles do you see?" At first glance, it might seem like an easy task, but the image reveals a large triangle subdivided into smaller triangles, making it a bit more complex than expected. The goal is simple—count all the triangles, including the hidden ones and the combinations that form due to the intersections.

Check out the puzzle here:

A new twist on the same question

Recently, another brain teaser was shared by a Facebook page called Minion Quotes, accompanied by an intriguing caption: “99.9% failed to get it right.”

In this version, three large triangles are drawn in an overlapping layout, resulting in a web of smaller triangular shapes. At first glance, it might seem easy to identify a handful of triangles, but a closer inspection reveals the puzzle’s true complexity. Some of the triangles are cleverly hidden within the overlapping sections, while others form through the intersections of lines. The challenge lies not only in counting the obvious triangles but also in spotting the more subtle, combined shapes that form within the image.

Take a look here at the post:

The internet's love for brain teasers

The internet has long been a playground for brain teasers, with countless puzzles going viral across social media platforms. The thrill of discovering the solution, combined with the satisfaction of solving a seemingly impossible problem, has made these challenges incredibly popular.

So, have you managed to count all the triangles? Or, like many others, did you find yourself caught in the web of this tricky puzzle?