Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IQ challenge: Only those with lightning-fast logic can crack this mind-bending brain teaser

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 03, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A maths brain teaser on X challenged users to find the missing number in a number grid

Brain teasers, particularly those involving maths, have long been a favourite pastime for puzzle enthusiasts. These mental challenges not only test our logic and problem-solving skills but also sharpen the mind and improve focus. Whether you’re solving them during a tea break or sharing them with friends for fun, brain teasers can offer a refreshing mental workout. And if you’re a fan of number puzzles, we’ve got a real treat for you.

A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X challenged users to solve a number puzzle.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X challenged users to solve a number puzzle.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Test your problem-solving skills: Can you solve this tricky maths puzzle without using a calculator?)

The puzzle that’s stumping the internet

A new brain teaser has been making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account Brainy Quiz. The image features an IQ-style test with a grid of numbers arranged inside circles. The numbers are laid out in four rows, with the first three rows following a simple numerical sequence:

Row 1: 1, 2, 3

Row 2: 4, 5, 6

Row 3: 7, 8, 9

Row 4: 27, 38, ??

The puzzle challenges viewers with the question: “IQ Test: Can you solve this quiz?” The task, of course, is to figure out the missing number in the last row. With no hints provided, users must rely purely on their numerical instincts and pattern recognition abilities.

Check out the riddle here:

Another maths challenge

This isn’t the first time a maths teaser has gone viral. Earlier also, a problem shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes had everyone scratching their heads. It read:

"Solve this math problem without using a calculator: 40 + 40 - 70 x 0 + 20 + 10 = ?"

The twist? The challenge came with the cheeky warning: “No cheating.”

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only 2% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle)

Puzzles that keep us sharp

Whether it’s a logic-based riddle or a mathematical conundrum, brain teasers continue to fascinate users. They’re not just fun—they also engage the brain, encourage critical thinking, and provide a sense of satisfaction when solved. So if you enjoy a challenge, give these puzzles a go. Who knows—you might just surprise yourself!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / IQ challenge: Only those with lightning-fast logic can crack this mind-bending brain teaser
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On