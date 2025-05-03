IQ challenge: Only those with lightning-fast logic can crack this mind-bending brain teaser

Brain teasers, particularly those involving maths, have long been a favourite pastime for puzzle enthusiasts. These mental challenges not only test our logic and problem-solving skills but also sharpen the mind and improve focus. Whether you’re solving them during a tea break or sharing them with friends for fun, brain teasers can offer a refreshing mental workout. And if you’re a fan of number puzzles, we’ve got a real treat for you. A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X challenged users to solve a number puzzle.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Test your problem-solving skills: Can you solve this tricky maths puzzle without using a calculator?)

The puzzle that’s stumping the internet

A new brain teaser has been making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account Brainy Quiz. The image features an IQ-style test with a grid of numbers arranged inside circles. The numbers are laid out in four rows, with the first three rows following a simple numerical sequence:

Row 1: 1, 2, 3

Row 2: 4, 5, 6

Row 3: 7, 8, 9

Row 4: 27, 38, ??

The puzzle challenges viewers with the question: “IQ Test: Can you solve this quiz?” The task, of course, is to figure out the missing number in the last row. With no hints provided, users must rely purely on their numerical instincts and pattern recognition abilities.

Check out the riddle here:

Another maths challenge

This isn’t the first time a maths teaser has gone viral. Earlier also, a problem shared by the Facebook page Minion Quotes had everyone scratching their heads. It read:

"Solve this math problem without using a calculator: 40 + 40 - 70 x 0 + 20 + 10 = ?"

The twist? The challenge came with the cheeky warning: “No cheating.”

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only 2% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle)

Puzzles that keep us sharp

Whether it’s a logic-based riddle or a mathematical conundrum, brain teasers continue to fascinate users. They’re not just fun—they also engage the brain, encourage critical thinking, and provide a sense of satisfaction when solved. So if you enjoy a challenge, give these puzzles a go. Who knows—you might just surprise yourself!