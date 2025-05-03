Menu Explore
Test your problem-solving skills: Can you solve this tricky maths puzzle without using a calculator?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 03, 2025 02:23 AM IST

A tricky maths brain teaser shared on Facebook challenged users to solve it without a calculator.

Maths has always been a subject that many of us found challenging during school times. It was the subject that either had us groaning in frustration or, for some, reaching for a calculator. However, that’s not the case when it comes to brain teasers that involve a bit of maths. If you're a fan of brain teasers and enjoy a good mental workout, then we have just the treat for you.

A maths brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)
A maths brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only 2% of people with out-of-the-box thinking can solve this mind-boggling maths puzzle)

A new maths puzzle

A brain teaser has grabbed the internet's attention after being shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes. The teaser reads: "Solve this math problem without using a calculator: 40 + 40 - 70 x 0 + 20 + 10 = ?" and ends with the challenge: “No cheating.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Another riddle

This is not the first time that such puzzles have gone viral. Earlier, an equally perplexing brain teaser was shared by Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter), which left many scratching their heads. The teaser, designed for "Only Geniuses," read:

"If 2 = 6, 3 = 12, 4 = 20, 5 = 30, 6 = 42, Then 9 = ? Fail: 98%"

The equation poses a riddle that requires users to think outside the box.

The popularity behind maths brain teasers

Why do these maths brain teasers keep gaining traction? One reason is their ability to challenge both young and old. They push our brains to think critically and engage in problem-solving, all while tapping into the nostalgia of schooldays. The need to figure out a puzzle without external help—such as a calculator—adds an element of fun and competition.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only those with exceptional attention to detail can count all the fingers in this tricky image)

These teasers not only entertain but also encourage online communities to join in the fun, share their answers, and engage in friendly debates. It’s no wonder that they continue to go viral and keep us hooked.

So, can you crack this puzzle yet?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
