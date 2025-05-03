Test your problem-solving skills: Can you solve this tricky maths puzzle without using a calculator?

Maths has always been a subject that many of us found challenging during school times. It was the subject that either had us groaning in frustration or, for some, reaching for a calculator. However, that’s not the case when it comes to brain teasers that involve a bit of maths. If you're a fan of brain teasers and enjoy a good mental workout, then we have just the treat for you. A maths brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

A new maths puzzle

A brain teaser has grabbed the internet's attention after being shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes. The teaser reads: "Solve this math problem without using a calculator: 40 + 40 - 70 x 0 + 20 + 10 = ?" and ends with the challenge: “No cheating.”

Check out the puzzle here:

Another riddle

This is not the first time that such puzzles have gone viral. Earlier, an equally perplexing brain teaser was shared by Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter), which left many scratching their heads. The teaser, designed for "Only Geniuses," read:

"If 2 = 6, 3 = 12, 4 = 20, 5 = 30, 6 = 42, Then 9 = ? Fail: 98%"

The equation poses a riddle that requires users to think outside the box.

The popularity behind maths brain teasers

Why do these maths brain teasers keep gaining traction? One reason is their ability to challenge both young and old. They push our brains to think critically and engage in problem-solving, all while tapping into the nostalgia of schooldays. The need to figure out a puzzle without external help—such as a calculator—adds an element of fun and competition.

These teasers not only entertain but also encourage online communities to join in the fun, share their answers, and engage in friendly debates. It’s no wonder that they continue to go viral and keep us hooked.

So, can you crack this puzzle yet?