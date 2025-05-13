Test your visual skills: How many 8s can you spot in this mind-bending optical illusion?

Brain teasers come in many shapes and sizes—some rely on mathematical skills, others test age-related logic, but one type of puzzle that continues to captivate audiences is optical illusions. These puzzles challenge our perception and leave us scratching our heads. If you're a fan of optical illusions, there's a new puzzle that is sure to leave you perplexed. A viral optical illusion puzzle asked users to count the number of 8s in a complex pattern.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The optical illusion puzzle

This optical illusion has been shared on the social media platform Facebook by the account 'Arshdeep Soni.' The puzzle presents a simple yet tricky question: "How many 8s do you see?" Below the question is an image of the number 8 arranged in a complex pattern. The 8s appear to form what looks like a flower or cross shape, but the arrangement is far from straightforward.

At first glance, the pattern seems simple enough, but as you take a closer look, things become far more complicated. The visual puzzle offers four possible answers to choose from: 4, 5, 7, or 9. So, how many distinct number 8s can you spot?

Take a look here at the puzzle:

The challenge of perception

Optical illusions like this one are not just a fun way to pass the time—they also give us a chance to explore how our brains process visual information. These illusions can deceive us by playing on our perception of shapes, sizes, and patterns. In the case of this particular puzzle, it's not simply about identifying the most obvious 8s. The challenge lies in spotting the more elusive ones, which may not be as immediately apparent.

Many optical illusions leave us questioning our own eyesight, especially when we're convinced there's just one more number 8 lurking in the pattern. It’s this sense of doubt and the excitement of discovery that makes such puzzles so enjoyable and, at times, frustrating.

Why we love optical illusions

So, why do we love optical illusions? They engage our minds and keep us on our toes, offering a moment of wonder as we try to outsmart our own visual perception. Whether it’s testing our observation skills or just having a bit of fun with friends, these puzzles bring out the playful side in all of us.

So, how many 8s did you spot in the image?