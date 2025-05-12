This tricky optical illusion will test your focus. How many circles can you spot in this image?

Optical illusions are captivating puzzles that make people question their own perceptions. These mind-bending visuals are not only enjoyable to look at, but they also challenge the way we process and interpret the world around us. Recently, an optical illusion shared on Facebook by an account called Minion Quotes has left users scratching their heads and thinking twice about what they’re seeing. A Facebook puzzle asked how many circles were visible, leaving many stumped.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Test your eye for detail: Can you spot the hidden frog in this challenging optical illusion?)

The challenge: “How many circles do you see?”

The puzzle asks a deceptively simple question: “How many circles do you see?” Below the question, there are three shapes that look like the letter “O,” but the challenge is to look beyond the obvious and think carefully about what constitutes a circle. While many might immediately spot the three “O” shapes, the puzzle could be hiding other, less obvious circles within the image.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

The point of the puzzle isn’t just to count the visible circles, but to consider whether there are any subtle or hidden shapes that also qualify. It’s a classic example of how optical illusions can challenge our perception and encourage us to look closer.

Why do we love optical illusions?

Optical illusions have fascinated people for years, as they are more than just fun distractions—they offer insight into how our brains process visual information. These illusions play on gaps in our perception, tricking our minds into seeing things that aren’t actually there or failing to recognise things that are. While they can be entertaining, they also provide an intriguing glimpse into the complex ways our minds interpret the world.

From visual puzzles like this one to classic illusions optical illusions have a universal appeal. People love them because they challenge our assumptions and often make us question what we believe we are seeing.

(Also read: Test your brainpower: Count all circles in this mind-bending illusion to claim puzzle champion status)

Have you found all the circles?

Now, back to the puzzle. Have you managed to spot all the circles? The answer may not be as straightforward as you think, and that’s what makes this particular optical illusion so intriguing. Take a moment to look closely, and you might just discover a few more circles than you initially thought.