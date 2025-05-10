Test your brainpower: Count all circles in this mind-bending illusion to claim puzzle champion status

Optical illusions have always intrigued us, offering a way to challenge the way our minds process visual information. They come in many shapes and sizes, from distorted images to hidden objects. But when it comes to these visual puzzles, some are particularly tricky — and this one, shared by the Facebook account Minion Quotes, will leave you scratching your head. An optical illusion puzzled users on Facebook.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle: How many circles do you See?

The puzzle shows a concentric circle pattern: a series of circles nested within one another, all sharing the same centre. At the very heart of the image, there's a small filled black circle, surrounded by larger and larger rings. As you look at the puzzle, it seems like the circles multiply, but can you actually count how many there are?

The options provided for the number of circles in the pattern are:

A) 1

B) 5

C) 8

D) 9

It might seem like a simple question, but appearances can be deceiving. Optical illusions like this one often trick your brain into seeing more (or fewer) than what's actually there.

Check out the post here:

Why we love optical illusions

There's something captivating about optical illusions. They offer an engaging blend of challenge and satisfaction when you finally uncover the truth. These illusions often test the way our brains process visual cues, leading us to misinterpret or overestimate what we see. At times, we perceive more than what is actually there, or we fail to notice hidden details—making these puzzles both entertaining and perplexing.

Whether it’s a hidden image within a pattern or a mind-bending visual trick like this concentric circle puzzle, illusions keep us guessing and offer a refreshing way to engage with the world around us.

So, how many circles have you counted?

The answer may surprise you. Have you spotted them all, or did your eyes deceive you? Give it a try and see how well your brain handles this visual trickery.