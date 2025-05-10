Optical illusion: Guess the correct number of blocks in this tricky image to claim title of puzzle champ

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for social media users, offering a quick yet satisfying mental challenge. Whether it's cracking an age-related riddle, solving a clever maths problem or decoding a visual illusion, these puzzles regularly capture the attention of users. Recently, an optical illusion shared on Facebook has once again left users scratching their heads. Facebook users were puzzled by a tricky brain teaser that asked them to count blocks in a 3D illusion.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: Only a true genius with sharp reasoning skills can crack this mind-bending brain teaser)

Posted by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni, the image in question features a three-dimensional arrangement of blocks on an orange background. The blocks are stacked in a stair-like formation, prompting viewers to figure out how many there actually are. The challenge lies in its deceptive design — what appears simple at first glance becomes more complex the longer one looks.

The puzzle that’s got everyone counting

The image comes with a straightforward question: “How many blocks?” Viewers are given four options to choose from — 7, 8, 9, or 10. However, the optical illusion plays tricks on the eyes, making it difficult to arrive at a definite answer. Some blocks seem to blend into the background, while others appear to be part of multiple layers, adding to the confusion.

Check out the puzzle here:

Naturally, the post has generated a wave of comments and reactions, with users passionately debating the correct answer. Some swear by their count of seven, while others insist it must be ten. Regardless of the answer, it’s clear that the real fun lies in the process of trying to work it out.

(Also read: Test your vision: Can you find the hidden rabbit in this tricky optical illusion?)

Why brain teasers keep going viral

Puzzles like these are not only entertaining but also stimulate cognitive function and pattern recognition. They offer a quick escape from scrolling fatigue, often encouraging people to pause, engage and even challenge friends. With their mix of logic and illusion, such brain teasers have become a reliable way to grab attention and spark conversation.

So, how many blocks do you see in the image?