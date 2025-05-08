Only a true genius with sharp reasoning skills can crack this mind-bending brain teaser

Brain teasers have gained widespread popularity for their ability to challenge and stimulate our minds. These puzzles are not just about solving problems—they require reasoning, logical thinking, and often unlock the creative side of our brains to come up with a solution. Solving such riddles can be incredibly satisfying and even help improve cognitive abilities, keeping your mind sharp and engaged. A brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users with a clever twist.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The puzzle

If you're a fan of brain teasers, here's one that’s simple at first glance but will have you scratching your head. Shared by a user named Arshdeep Soni on Facebook, the puzzle reads: “If John’s son is my son’s father, who am I?”

On the surface, it may seem straightforward, but it requires careful analysis. It’s a classic example of a riddle that twists your perception and tests your ability to think critically.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why brain teasers are popular on the internet

Brain teasers have grown immensely popular on social media, particularly because they offer a quick mental workout for people. The appeal lies in their ability to engage people of all ages, providing an easy and fun way to challenge one’s mind. Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter allow users to share these challenges with friends and followers, prompting discussions and debates over the solution.

Another reason for their popularity is the social aspect. Brain teasers are often shared in groups or threads, where people try to solve them together, enhancing the sense of community. They offer a break from the usual content we see online, providing a fun, engaging alternative to regular posts. The fact that these puzzles can be easily shared and discussed makes them a perfect tool for sparking curiosity and interaction across platforms.

So, have you solved it? If not, don’t worry – brain teasers like this one are designed to challenge you, making the answer feel all the more rewarding once it clicks.