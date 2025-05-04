Can you find hidden skateboard in this optical illusion? Spot it to earn the detective crown of the day

Optical illusions grab attention with their ability to trick the brain and challenge the way we see the world. Whether it's a hidden object in plain sight or a pattern that shifts the longer you stare, these visual puzzles tap into something primal — our desire to make sense of what we’re looking at. In today’s digital age, such illusions have become immensely popular on social media, where users enjoy testing their observation skills and challenging others to do the same. One such puzzle shared online is leaving users utterly baffled — and it involves a hidden skateboard. On Facebook, an optical illusion challenged users to find a hidden skateboard.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Think your eyesight is perfect? Count all the cats in this tricky optical illusion to prove it)

The puzzle

The image in question was shared by a Facebook account named Minion Quotes. This particular post presents a chaotic garage or storage room filled with all sorts of clutter — boxes, tools, and everyday household items — and dares users to “Find the skateboard.”

At first glance, the skateboard seems to have vanished into the mess. But that’s exactly what makes the illusion so addictive. The challenge lies in spotting the item cleverly camouflaged among the rest. As expected, users flocked to the comments section to share their guesses, frustrations, and triumphs.

Some claimed they found the skateboard in under ten seconds, while others admitted to spending several minutes without any luck.

Check out the puzzle here:

So, why do these seemingly simple puzzles go viral?

Optical illusions go viral because they play on the way our brains process visual information. We naturally try to recognise patterns and familiar shapes, and when something disrupts that process, it sparks curiosity. This brief moment of confusion — followed by the satisfaction of figuring it out — is what keeps people hooked.

On social media, that combination becomes a powerful engagement tool. These puzzles are easy to share, fun to solve, and perfect for sparking conversations among friends. In a world of fast-scrolling content, a good illusion makes people pause — and participate.

Still staring at the image? Don’t worry — the skateboard is there. You just have to look closely.