Think your eyesight is perfect? Count all the cats in this tricky optical illusion to prove it

When one comes across certain images, the brain either decodes them instantly or takes its sweet time trying to make sense of them. These confusing visuals are known as optical illusions — fascinating puzzles that deceive the eyes and challenge the brain. If you’re someone who enjoys testing your perception, then this particular optical illusion, recently shared on Facebook, might leave you completely baffled. How many cats can you spot in this tricky image?(Facebook/Dreame )

(Also read: Optical illusion: If you can spot the snow leopard in this image, your attention to detail is next-level)

One cat or many? The visual riddle

A Facebook account named Dreame recently shared an optical illusion featuring a cat sitting on a wooden floor—or is it multiple cats? What appears to be a simple image quickly turns puzzling. The scene includes several mirrors surrounding the cat, each creating reflections that blur the line between what’s real and what’s not. At the top of the image, the challenge reads: “How many cats do you see in the image?” And that’s where the real puzzle begins.

Check out the puzzle here:

With multiple reflections bouncing off the mirrors at different angles, the viewer is forced to figure out which cats are just mirrored illusions and which one is the actual feline. It’s a clever use of space, reflection, and positioning that throws off even the sharpest eyes.

(Also read: Visual perception test: Count all the faces in this image to claim title of king of optical puzzles)

Since being posted, the image has garnered a few comments. Some users claim to see five cats, while others insist on six or even seven. One user wrote, “I stared at this for five minutes and kept changing my answer!” while another said, “One—unless you count the reflections, then it's nine!”

This brain teaser is more than just a fun pastime — it’s a lesson in how our minds interpret visuals and how easily they can be tricked.

Why do we love optical illusions?

Optical illusions captivate us because they play with our expectations. They reveal how our brains fill in gaps, make assumptions, and sometimes see things that aren’t there. These illusions entertain, yes, but they also offer a fascinating peek into the mechanics of human perception.

So, how many cats can you spot? Look again. You might just change your answer.