You'll need out-of-the-box thinking to solve this maths brain teaser. Can you crack it?

There’s something undeniably satisfying about cracking a good brain teaser — that moment when everything suddenly clicks into place. But when it comes to maths brain teasers, the thrill hits differently. With numbers, logic, and hidden patterns at play, these puzzles not only entertain but also give your brain a serious workout. One such maths teaser has recently gone viral on Facebook, leaving puzzle lovers scratching their heads and second-guessing their answers. Can you solve this tricky maths puzzle shared on Facebook? (Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The post, shared by the Facebook account Minion Quotes, features a 3×3 grid with a simple instruction at the top: "Fill in the missing number." But as many are discovering, it’s not quite as straightforward as it appears.

The puzzle

Here’s how the grid looks:

Top row: 4, 8, 12

Middle row: 5, 10, [empty]

Bottom row: 6, [empty], 18

Check out the riddle here:

At first glance, the numbers may seem random, but there’s clearly a pattern — or at least there must be. That's the beauty of maths brain teasers: they challenge your logical thinking, demand your focus, and often hide a clever trick just beneath the surface.

Many users have tried their hand at the puzzle, offering a wide range of answers. Some believe the solution lies in horizontal sequences, while others are convinced the key is in the vertical columns. And then there are those who think diagonals might hold the secret.

No official answer has been provided with the puzzle, which only adds to the fun — and the frustration.

Why maths brain teasers are everyone’s favourite

There’s something uniquely satisfying about solving a maths-based riddle. Whether it’s a simple arithmetic sequence or a complex logic pattern, these puzzles force us to think outside the box.

So if you’ve got a few spare minutes today, give this one a go. Who knows? You might just be the one to solve the puzzle that’s stumped the internet.