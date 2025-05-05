This mind-bending brain teaser is ultimate test of your problem-solving abilities. Can you crack it?

In an age dominated by scrolling and swiping, brain teasers have carved out their own niche as addictive digital puzzles that keep users thinking. These riddles aren’t just for fun—they tap into our natural curiosity and challenge us to think outside the box. Whether it’s solving a tricky maths problem or cracking a pattern, these teasers are keeping minds sharp and social media buzzing. One such puzzle, shared on Instagram, has left the internet both confused and intrigued. A brain teaser shared on Instagram puzzled users.(Instagram/reel_serious)

The puzzle

The puzzle comes from the Instagram account Reel Serious. It reads:

"A bottle of water and a chocolate bar cost $11.00. Chocolate costs $10 more than water. How much does water cost?"

The question may seem simple at first glance, but it has left the internet thoroughly baffled. Its brilliance lies in the clever twist on basic arithmetic that catches even the sharpest minds off guard.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Another riddle

This isn’t the first time an online teaser has stumped users. Another puzzle, shared by the account Brainy Quiz on X, also stirred conversation. It read:

"Only Geniuses, if 2 = 6, 3 = 12, 4 = 20, 5 = 30, 6 = 42, Then 9 = ?, Fail: 98%"

Check out the puzzle here:

The post attracted many comments, with users attempting to crack the pattern and figure out the logic behind the numbers. While some managed to spot the connection, others admitted defeat, reinforcing just how tricky these puzzles can be.

Why brain teasers keep us hooked

Brain teasers like these grab attention because they offer more than just a challenge—they’re addictive. They spark curiosity, competitiveness, and the thrill of a “eureka” moment when the answer finally clicks. In the age of fast-scrolling social media, these puzzles break the monotony and engage users in a different kind of interaction.

Whether you're a puzzle enthusiast or just someone who enjoys a quick mental workout, these riddles offer a fun escape. But beware—they’re not always as easy as they look.

So, have you figured it out yet? How much does water cost?