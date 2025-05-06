Optical illusion: Count all the dots in this tricky image to claim internet’s brainmaster title

In a world flooded with fast-scrolling content, few things manage to capture our attention quite like a good optical illusion. These clever visual tricks play with our minds, challenge our perception, and often leave us second-guessing what we see. One such brain teaser is currently making the rounds on social media, promising to stump even the sharpest eyes. It may appear simple at first glance, but it’s surprisingly deceptive — and if you think you’ve got what it takes to solve it, you might just be a genius. A viral optical illusion left many perplexed as viewers struggled to count the dots.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: How many watermelons do you see? This optical illusion has stumped even the most observant minds)

The puzzle

A mind-bending optical illusion, shared by a Facebook account named Arshdeep Soni, has captured the internet’s attention. The post features a seemingly simple image — black dots arranged in rows on a white background — but it’s anything but ordinary.

At the top, bold text asks: “How many dots do you see!?” while the bottom challenges viewers with the words: “Only for Geniuses.”

Check out the puzzle here:

The image may appear straightforward at first glance, but as with most optical illusions, it’s not that simple. The more you stare, the more the dots seem to vanish, shift, or multiply — depending on how your brain processes the visual trick.

(Also read: Can you find hidden skateboard in this optical illusion? Spot it to earn the detective crown of the day)

Why optical illusions captivate us so easily

Optical illusions like this one continue to fascinate and frustrate people online. Why? Because they play on the quirks of human perception. Our brains are wired to detect patterns, movement, and depth — but sometimes these clever images exploit those tendencies, causing us to see things that aren’t really there or to miss what’s right in front of us.

Such puzzles are not only fun but also serve as quick mental workouts. They challenge our focus, attention to detail, and sometimes even test our patience. Plus, they’re perfect for sharing — sparking debates among friends, family, and followers.

How many dots did you see?