How many watermelons do you see? This optical illusion has stumped even the most observant minds

Social media continues to be a treasure trove of diverse content—ranging from laugh-out-loud memes to thought-provoking facts. But recently, one genre in particular has captivated users: optical illusions. These brain teasers have become a favourite pastime for those who enjoy a good challenge, and this particular puzzle has left people utterly perplexed. How many watermelons did you count in this viral optical illusion?(Facebook)

American singer Macy Gray shared a curious image on Facebook that’s now doing the rounds online. The post features a visual puzzle made entirely of watermelon slices arranged in a square pattern. The caption claims, “99% will fail this,” and poses a seemingly simple question: “How many watermelons are here?”

At first glance, the answer might seem obvious. The image displays eight curved watermelon slices—four at the corners and four along the sides. It gives the impression that these represent eight individual watermelons. But here’s where things get tricky.

A clever illusion that plays with perception

This illusion isn’t just about what you see—it’s about what you assume. The image cleverly plays with our sense of quantity and shape. So the real question is: how many whole watermelons are actually represented in this image? It’s a clever play on visual cues that has left many users scratching their heads in the comments section.

Check out the puzzle here:

What’s your guess?

Before scrolling through comments or searching for the answer, take a moment to really study the image. How many whole watermelons do you think are hidden in the picture?

This watermelon puzzle is just the latest in a growing trend of optical illusions that continue to captivate social media users. It’s not just about getting the right answer—it’s about seeing things from a different perspective.

So, how many watermelons have you counted?