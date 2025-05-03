Test your visual skills: Find cube in this tricky optical illusion to prove you're a true puzzle champion

Optical illusions have long been a popular pastime on the internet, captivating users with their tricky visual puzzles. These brain teasers challenge our perception and provide endless entertainment. Whether they’re shared on social media or stumbled upon in a random search, optical illusions can make anyone scratch their head in confusion. And for those who are fans of optical puzzles, we’ve got one that promises to test your skills for hours. Can you spot the hidden cube in this tricky optical illusion?(Facebook/ Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Think your eyesight is perfect? Count all the cats in this tricky optical illusion to prove it)

The challenge

An optical illusion shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes has left internet users perplexed. The image features a visual puzzle with the text, "Only 1% can spot the cube" displayed at the top, accompanied by a small ice cube emoji. At first glance, the image might appear to show a simple tray or container filled with hundreds of round objects, resembling small candies.

Upon closer inspection, however, the challenge reveals itself. The majority of the objects are pinkish-orange in colour, with a few white and yellow ones scattered among them. But what makes this puzzle truly tricky is that one of the objects is not round but a cube. The task? To spot this elusive cube among the sea of similarly-shaped round items.

Check out the puzzle here:

This type of puzzle doesn’t just test one’s ability to focus—it pushes the limits of visual perception and attention to detail. With so many similar-looking objects, the human eye must work overtime to differentiate the cube from the circular candies. It’s a true test of patience and concentration!

Why we’re drawn to optical illusions

So, what is it about optical illusions that make them so captivating? For many, these puzzles offer a delightful mix of challenge and satisfaction. They engage our brains, forcing us to think outside the box. The combination of colours, shapes, and the need for meticulous observation makes us feel both curious and accomplished when we finally solve them. Moreover, optical illusions often spark friendly competition, as people share their attempts on social media, comparing results with friends and followers.

So, have you managed to spot the cube yet? If not, don’t worry—you're not alone! This tricky visual puzzle is sure to keep you guessing for a while.