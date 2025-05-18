Menu Explore
‘Only for geniuses’: Can you solve this brain teaser in less than one minute?

ByHT Trending Desk
May 18, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A brain teaser featuring a simple yet tricky math puzzle surfaced on Facebook, challenging users to find the missing number in an addition problem.

Brain teasers have become a go-to mental workout for people of all ages, especially on social media platforms where they circulate widely. These puzzles not only offer entertainment but also help sharpen memory, boost problem-solving skills, and keep the brain agile. In an increasingly digital world filled with passive scrolling, such challenges encourage active thinking and stimulate the mind in fun, engaging ways.

Many took to the comments section to share their answer.(Facebook)

A brain teaser that surfaced on Facebook is doing exactly that. The image shows a simple addition problem with a twist—one digit is missing. The setup looks like this: 5 6 9 + 1 ? 5 = 7 0 4

Viewers are challenged to figure out what number should replace the question mark to make the equation correct. While it appears straightforward at first glance, the presence of the unknown digit makes it more of a riddle than a routine math problem.

The teaser quickly caught the attention of users across Facebook. Many flocked to the comments section to share their answers. Some attempted traditional column addition, while others tried clever logic patterns to solve the mystery.

Did you get it right? 

Many in the comments section wrote, “3”

A user wrote, “6+4=10 care your 0 and add 1, 5+1=6+1=7, 704”

The missing number is 3. Here's how you arrive at it. Starting from the right, add 9 and 5, which equals 14. You write down 4 and carry over 1. Next, add 6, the unknown number, and the carryover. That gives us: 6 + ? + 1 = 10. To make this true, the missing number must be 3. Lastly, in the hundreds column, 5 + 1 = 6, plus the carryover 1 equals 7—perfectly matching the sum, 704.

 

 

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Follow Us On