Optical illusion challenge: Can you find the second cat hiding in this tricky image?

If you're a fan of brain teasers and visual puzzles, you're in for a treat. A new optical illusion has been doing the rounds on social media, and it's leaving viewers both baffled and amused. Shared on Facebook by page Minion Quotes, this image of a seemingly ordinary bedroom hides a surprise that’s not so easy to spot. Internet users were challenged by an optical illusion featuring a hidden cat(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle

At first glance, the photo appears straightforward. It features a neatly made bed with a grey-patterned blanket, soft lighting, and a cosy vibe. Nestled comfortably on top of the blanket is a curled-up cat, blending in rather well with the room’s decor. But here's the challenge — there's a second cat hiding somewhere in the image.

The question is: can you find it?

Check out the post here:

The hunt begins: Where’s the other cat?

This type of illusion works by playing with your perception, often using clever camouflage and natural patterns to mislead your brain. It’s what makes them so satisfying — and frustrating — to solve. Social media users have spent minutes (and sometimes longer) staring at the image trying to uncover the hidden feline.

If you haven't seen the picture yet, try to challenge yourself. Focus not just on the centre of the image, but on every element — the bedspread, pillows, background, even the shadows. Somewhere in there, the second cat is perfectly camouflaged.

The internet’s fascination with optical illusions

Optical illusions have become a bit of an internet obsession. From hidden objects to shifting perspectives, these puzzles tap into our love for mysteries and our desire to “see what others can’t.” They also offer a bit of playful escape from the daily grind, giving our minds something fun and light-hearted to chew on.

So, have you found the second cat yet? If not, don’t worry — you’re certainly not alone. Many are still squinting at their screens, resisting the urge to scroll down for the solution. But that’s the beauty of these puzzles — sometimes, the fun is all in the search.