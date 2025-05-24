Eye test: Count the total eggs in this tricky image to claim title of puzzle master of the day

Brain teasers have a special way of capturing our attention, especially when they play tricks on our eyes and minds. One such puzzle, recently shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes, has got people scratching their heads. The challenge is deceptively simple: count the number of eggs in a pot. But as many have discovered, it’s far trickier than it looks. The text on the image reads, “Eye test: Count these eggs, is it 21 or 22?” This puzzle not only tests your counting skills but also highlights how our brains process overlapping objects — making it a delightful challenge for anyone who loves a good mental workout. Social media users struggled to count eggs in a tricky puzzle.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle explained

At first glance, the image appears straightforward—a pot filled with hard-boiled eggs. However, the challenge lies in how our brains interpret overlapping objects. The eggs are arranged closely together, some partially hidden behind others, which makes it tricky to determine the exact number. Is the total 21, or could there be 22 eggs hiding in plain sight?

Check out the puzzle here:

This type of visual puzzle plays on our cognitive processes and how we perceive spatial relationships, making it a fun yet frustrating exercise. It forces us to slow down, focus carefully, and question what we see rather than simply relying on our initial impression.

Why visual puzzles captivate us

Visual brain teasers like this one tap into our natural curiosity and love for problem-solving. They engage our minds in a way that’s both challenging and rewarding, giving a small thrill when we finally reach the correct answer. Such puzzles also improve our attention to detail and sharpen our observational skills.

So, how many eggs did you count?

If you haven’t yet taken a good look at the image, give it a try now. Can you spot all the eggs without missing any or counting one twice? Whether you settled on 21 or 22, this puzzle highlights how our brains sometimes play tricks on us.

Brain teasers like this remind us that even the simplest things—like counting eggs in a pot—can turn into an entertaining and thought-provoking challenge.