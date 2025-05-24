Only a true puzzle genius with sharp logic can crack this confusing maths brain teaser

Maths may not have been everyone’s favourite subject during school days, often remembered with a mix of dread and confusion. But when it comes to brain teasers that involve numbers, the tone shifts dramatically. These playful puzzles, often combining logic and lateral thinking, are enjoying a surge in popularity online—proving that numbers can be fun after all. A tricky maths brain teaser puzzled users on X.(X/@jitendra789789)

Latest brain teaser stumps the internet

A new brain teaser doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) is capturing the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. Shared by the account @jitendra789789, the teaser reads:

"9+3+0=0, 1+2+5=10, 2+4+7=56, 3+9+1=?"

At first glance, it looks like a simple series of equations, but the patterns are anything but obvious. The twist lies in interpreting the relationships differently—encouraging users to think beyond standard arithmetic rules.

Check out the post here:

Not the only puzzle in town

This isn’t the only maths problem to grab the internet’s attention. Another puzzle, shared by the X account "Brainy Quiz", has also left users stumped.

"Math Test: 9 + 5 × 0 ÷ 3 = ?"

Though seemingly straightforward, the teaser cleverly plays on the order of operations, catching many people off guard.

Online reactions: Curiosity, confusion, and cleverness

The response to these puzzles has been nothing short of enthusiastic. In just a short time, each post has gathered 6-8 comments from intrigued users debating the logic, sharing their solutions, or simply marvelling at the creativity behind the riddles. Some users proudly flaunt their correct answers, while others admit to being completely stumped — all in good fun.

Why we love a good brain teaser

There's something undeniably satisfying about cracking a tricky maths riddle. Whether it's the nostalgia of simpler school days or the thrill of solving a challenge, these teasers continue to captivate curious minds across the internet.

So — have you cracked the code yet?