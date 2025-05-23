Optical illusion challenge: Find hidden dog in this image to earn the title of champion of perception

In the ever-scrolling world of social media, few things grab attention quite like a good optical illusion. These visual brain teasers have long fascinated internet users, offering a blend of fun, frustration, and fascination. They challenge us to see beyond the obvious and uncover hidden details cleverly disguised within seemingly ordinary scenes. From deceptive patterns to camouflaged creatures, these illusions continue to capture the imagination of internet users. Internet users were challenged to find a dog hidden in this image.(Reddit/The__Corsair)

Now, one such optical illusion has surfaced — and it’s leaving the internet thoroughly confused. Recently shared on Reddit, this puzzling image is putting people’s powers of perception to the test.

The hidden dog in the bedsheet

Posted by Reddit user The__Corsair, the image at first seems a crumpled bedsheet featuring ornate golden-brown paisley patterns. The bed, unmade and dimly lit, is set against dark pillows and sheets that add to the visual complexity. But there’s more to this image than meets the eye.

Somewhere amidst the folds and flourishes, a dog is hidden in plain sight. The creature’s colouring and position make it almost indistinguishable from the decorative bedding — a perfect example of visual camouflage.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

Can you spot it?

The challenge is straightforward: find the hidden dog. Yet for many, it was easier said than done. Internet users responded with their usual enthusiasm, with commenters sharing everything from confident confirmations to humorous confessions of defeat.

This illusion taps into our brain's tendency to overlook details when overwhelmed by patterns and textures, making it all the more satisfying when the hidden figure finally reveals itself.

Whether you spot the dog right away or spend several minutes squinting, illusions like this one offer a light-hearted break from the daily scroll. They remind us how perception can be deceptive — and how rewarding it can be to look twice.

So, have you managed to find the elusive pup? Or is it still hiding in plain sight?