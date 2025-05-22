Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Optical illusion: Spot the hidden cat in this image to earn the title of brain-teaser champ

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 22, 2025 03:24 PM IST

A Reddit optical illusion challenged viewers to find a hidden cat in a modern kitchen.

Optical illusions have long intrigued and entertained people by playing clever tricks on our vision and perception. These fascinating visual puzzles manipulate colours, patterns, and spatial positioning to challenge the brain’s interpretation of reality. On the internet, they have gained massive popularity, often going viral as users compete to solve them and share their discoveries with friends and followers.

Internet users puzzled over a kitchen image on Reddit, trying to spot a well-camouflaged cat hidden in plain sight.(Reddit/Lizzylizardo78)
In an age where quick entertainment is only a scroll away, optical illusions serve as both a brain teaser and a brief escape from routine — making them a hit with users of all ages.

The kitchen puzzle that has viewers squinting

One such illusion that’s currently turning heads was shared on Reddit by user @Lizzylizardo78. At first glance, it shows a pristine modern kitchen — the kind you'd find on the pages of a home decor magazine. The space features white cabinets, a refrigerator and microwave, and a central island with brown barstools. Elegant black pendant lights hang above, complemented by recessed ceiling lights and a textured ceiling finish.

However, there’s more than meets the eye. Hidden somewhere in this neat and orderly setting is a cat — cleverly camouflaged and remarkably difficult to spot. The challenge? Find the elusive feline.

Check out the puzzle here:

 

I was looking for my sister's cat to give her lunch...
byu/Lizzylizardo78 inFindTheSniper

Why illusions are so popular online

Optical illusions like this one have become a staple on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). They invite people to pause, engage, and put their perception to the test. Part of the appeal lies in the shared experience — whether you're celebrating your quick find or admitting defeat after minutes of squinting at the screen.

These puzzles offer a unique blend of fun and frustration, often sparking lively discussions, debates, and helpful hints from fellow viewers. And when animals are involved — especially beloved pets like cats — the internet simply can’t resist.

Have you found the cat yet?

If you haven’t spotted the furry friend yet, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Many have admitted to scanning the kitchen image several times before finally noticing the well-hidden feline. Keep your eyes peeled and your mind open — the cat is definitely there, just not where you might expect.

