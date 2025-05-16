Optical illusion: If you spot hidden candle in this image in under 5 seconds, you’ll be a true visual master

Optical illusions have long fascinated us—not just for their visual trickery, but also for the insight they offer into how our brains perceive the world. In the age of social media, these illusions have found a new home, captivating countless users with puzzles that blur the line between reality and perception. The latest brain teaser to grab the internet’s attention challenges viewers to locate a hidden candle within a bright, innocent-looking scene. But there’s a catch: you’ve only got five seconds. Social media users were puzzled by an optical illusion challenging them to spot a hidden candle.(Facebook/Pamela Betalas Napalan)

The puzzle

This particular optical illusion was shared on Facebook by a user named Pamela Betalas Napalan. At first glance, the image appears to depict nothing more than a cheerful park scene. A blonde-haired girl is shown sliding down a playground slide, while a boy stands nearby holding a basketball. The setting is framed by a blooming cherry blossom tree, a white picket fence, and several buildings in the background—altogether creating a peaceful, almost idyllic atmosphere.

However, hidden within this vibrant image is a small candle, cleverly camouflaged among the details. The illustration bears the title “Optical Illusion IQ Test,” with the challenge displayed beneath: “Your brain is highly sharp if you can spot the hidden candle in 5 seconds.”

Check out the puzzle here:

An optical illusion tested internet users’ sharpness, as they searched for a hidden candle.(Facebook/Pamela Betalas Napalan)

The internet’s obsession with optical illusions

Puzzles like these continue to capture attention across the internet, inviting users to test both their observational skills and their patience. From hidden animals to shape-shifting patterns, optical illusions have become a source of endless fascination. They play tricks on our visual processing systems, urging us to look beyond the obvious and reconsider what we believe we’re seeing.

So... have you found it?

Whether you’re a seasoned puzzle-solver or just in it for the fun, this illusion is sure to test your eye for detail. So, have you spotted the elusive candle yet? If not, don’t worry—you’re far from alone.