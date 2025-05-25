This challenging brain teaser has left the internet perplexed. Can you crack it?

In a world filled with constant digital distractions, brain teasers offer a refreshing mental challenge — a quiet yet stimulating escape that gets people thinking, questioning, and debating. Whether you're solving them alone on a lazy afternoon or sharing them with friends to spark conversation, these puzzles never fail to amuse and confound. Their simplicity is often deceptive, and the joy of cracking the code lies in that perfect “aha!” moment. One such riddle has recently gone viral on social media, reminding us once again why we love these quirky conundrums so much. A viral riddle on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The riddle

A Facebook page known as Minion Quotes has shared a riddle that’s got everyone talking. The post, which has been widely circulated, reads:

“Let’s test brains: I don’t have legs, I never walk, but I always run. What am I?”

Simple at first glance, this riddle has sparked lively debate in the comments section, with many users guessing everything from a river to time. The beauty of such riddles lies in their simplicity — the clues are right there, yet the answer often slips through the cracks.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Not the first time

This isn't the first time Minion Quotes has caught the internet’s attention with its clever puzzles. In an earlier post, the page shared another teaser that left users equally confused. It read:

“90% fail to answer. Four years ago, mum was 32 years old. Four years later, how old will mum be? Challenge Your IQ.”

This question prompted a flurry of responses, ranging from the correct to the hilariously wrong. It’s these light-hearted challenges that keep people coming back for more.

Why we love a good puzzle

There’s something undeniably satisfying about solving a brain teaser. Whether it’s the mental workout or the ‘aha!’ moment when the answer clicks, riddles like these provide a break from daily routines and offer a playful challenge to our minds.

So, what’s your answer to the latest riddle?