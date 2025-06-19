Brain teaser: If you crack this confusing maths riddle, your IQ level is officially genius-tier

In a world increasingly driven by technology and data, maths brain teasers continue to capture the imagination of internet users. These puzzles, often deceptively simple at first glance, have become a source of collective fascination—and occasional frustration—for enthusiasts of logic and numbers. A brain teaser shared on X challenged internet users to think beyond basic arithmetic rules.(X/@jitendra789789)

A new teaser goes viral on X

One of the latest mind-bending puzzles to grab attention online was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789. The puzzle reads:

6 + 9 = 61, 5 + 8 = 46, 4 + 7 = 33, 3 + 6 = ?

At first, the equations appear mathematically incorrect when viewed through the lens of conventional arithmetic. However, there’s a hidden logic behind them that is leaving even the most enthusiastic problem-solvers puzzled.

Check out the puzzle here:

An earlier riddle that left the internet guessing

This is not the first time such a teaser has gone viral. Previously, another mathematical riddle shared by the account Brainy Quiz created a buzz online. It read:

“I am a number. Multiply me by 4, then subtract 6. The result is 18. What number am I?”

Though simpler in format, this riddle still made people pause and rethink their basic arithmetic. Many users confidently attempted to solve it, some correctly identifying the answer as 6, while others overcomplicated the equation.

The internet's love with puzzles

Whether it’s maths equations, visual illusions, or word riddles, the internet’s obsession with brain teasers shows no signs of slowing down. These puzzles often serve as a refreshing break from routine, offering users a chance to engage in friendly challenges and test their cognitive skills.

They also generate a sense of community, as people discuss, debate, and even argue over possible solutions in comment threads. With each new viral puzzle, a fresh wave of curiosity is sparked.

So, have you cracked the latest one yet? Give it a go — and remember, sometimes the answer lies just outside the box.