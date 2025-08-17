Brain Teaser: Can you spot the total number of triangles? Only 1 in 10 people get it right

A viral brain teaser on the internet has left people confused. At first glance, the image seems like a big triangle divided into smaller sections. But the challenge is deceptively simple: how many triangles can you spot in this picture? Brain teaser: Only the smartest people can find the correct answer.(Instagram/@mathematicshub01)

What seems like an easy question has stumped most people online. Most people can get the answer wrong on their first try. Only one in 20 observant minds can manage to correctly count all the hidden triangles. The brain teaser was shared on Instagram by user mathematicshub01.

Brain teaser: What is the challenge?

The puzzle asks viewers to look beyond the obvious. While you might initially notice the large outer triangle and the smaller ones inside, the trick lies in identifying every possible three-sided shape, both small and large, that the lines create when combined. Hint: There are three options to make it easier for you: a) 22, b) 17 and c) 24.

This is where most people stumble. The rectangles in the design distract the eye, making it harder to see that there are triangles formed within triangles, overlapping at different sizes.

Brain Teaser: Answer

People often guess the answer between seven to nine triangles, but the correct answer is 24 triangles. The real trick is to count not only the small triangles but also the bigger shapes, which cover multiple sections.

Why it matters

This puzzle is not just about counting shapes. Brain teasers like this challenge the mind’s observation, pattern recognition, and lateral thinking skills. They make you think differently, improve attention to detail, and provide a fun mental workout. These challenges can help you think out of the box, a trait that is important in real life as well. Solving brain teasers like this daily can help you enhance your focus level and other cognitive skills when it comes to other tasks.

FAQs

Q1. What is this puzzle about?

It is a visual brain teaser asking how many triangles are hidden inside one large triangle.

Q2. How many triangles are there?

There are 24 triangles in total, though most people guess fewer.

Q3. Why are puzzles like this useful?

They boost observation, pattern recognition, and give your brain a fun workout.