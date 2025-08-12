Brain teaser: Only those with perfect focus can figure out where this donkey is tied

Brain teasers come in all forms – from age-based riddles to name games, mathematical problems, and optical illusions – but the thrill remains the same: testing your observation and reasoning skills. Now, a new puzzle is captivating social media users with a deceptively simple question. A brain teaser shared on Facebook left users divided.(Facebook/Dreame)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only those with razor-sharp minds can solve this mind-boggling riddle)

The challenge was posted on Facebook by an account named Dreame. The image shows a donkey standing with a rope tied around its neck. The rope winds through a tangled path before connecting to one of three wooden posts, each marked with a number: 1, 2, and 3. The task is to visually trace the rope and determine exactly which post the donkey is tied to. The text on the image asks plainly, “Where is the donkey tied?”

Check out the image here:

Many try to unravel the puzzle

The post has already attracted over 175 comments, with users divided in their answers. Some are confident in their conclusions, while others suspect a trick hidden in the design.

One user confidently stated, “It’s tied around the head then the rope is connected to post 2.” Another disagreed, writing, “It’s tied to all three, the rope is attached to all three poles.” Adding to the mix, a third person commented, “He is tied at the harness. He is tethered to all three weights.” Others dismissed the whole setup, with one remarking, “Donkey is not tied to anything,” and another insisting, “He’s actually connected to all three.”

Why brain teaser keeps people hooked

Part of the puzzle’s appeal lies in its visual complexity. The overlapping lines create the illusion of multiple connections, prompting viewers to second-guess themselves. For some, it became a light-hearted challenge shared among friends, while others took it as a serious test of focus and patience.

So, have you managed to solve it yet? Or are you tempted to take another look at the rope’s winding path?