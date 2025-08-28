Nvidia smashes Q2, but the China puzzle persists

Nvidia just delivered another blockbuster quarter. Q2 revenue jumped 56 percent year-on-year to $46.7 billion, thanks to relentless demand for AI hardware. Profit surged too, net income hit $26.4 billion, a 59 percent leap. Nvidia clocked an impressive Q2. (Getty Images via AFP)

Most of that came from data centers, which raked in $41.1 billion, up 56 percent. Blackwell, Nvidia’s AI workhorse, drove the surge, $27 billion of those sales were Blackwell-powered.

Still, the China story remains messy. Nvidia didn’t ship a single H20 chip to Chinese customers last quarter, even though exports were technically cleared, because the arrangement with U.S. regulators hasn’t been codified. The company did sell $650 million worth of H20 chips to non-China buyers.

On the plus side, Nvidia forecasts $54 billion in Q3 revenue, give or take 2 percent. That’s modestly ahead of Wall Street's estimate, but not enough to calm investor nerves completely.

Still, CEO Jensen Huang isn't looking over his shoulder. He sees a “new industrial revolution” underway and projects $3 to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure spending by decade-end. “The AI race is on,” he declared.

Why it still matters

Nvidia is hitting home runs on its strength in AI compute—but it’s still playing catch-up to geopolitical complexities. Sales are smashing records. Vision remains grand. China, however, is the one thing that could trip it up.