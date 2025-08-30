Optical illusion: This still square fools viewers into seeing motion. Can you figure out why?

Optical illusions are images or designs that trick our eyes and brain. They make us see things that are not really there, or see movement where nothing is moving. These illusions happen because our brain tries to make sense of patterns, colours, and shapes. Only people with sharp eyes can spot why the square seems to move.(@factlio_/Instagram)

Such illusions are more than just fun pictures. Optical illusions show us how the brain and eyes work together.

Here’s one such optical illusion shared by @factlio_ on Instagram that challenges you to test your observation skills.

In the middle of an eye-catching design is a square. At first glance, it seems to move on the screen. Your eyes feel like it is shifting from one side to another. But in reality, the square is completely still.

Only people with sharp eyes and careful focus can spot why it appears to move.

Check out the optical illusion here:

The optical illusion:

At first glance, this picture looks simple, just a square in the centre of the screen. But as you stare at it, something strange happens, your eyes feel like the square is moving.

The more you focus, the more your brain insists it sees motion, even though the picture does not change.

This illusion challenges your observation skills and makes you question what your eyes are really showing you.

Were you able to crack the illusion? Look again and see if your eyes were fooled.

Why do these cubes seem to rotate?

Here’s one more such optical illusion. This one shows a set of cubes that seem to rotate in opposite directions. At first, your eyes are tricked into seeing motion, even though the cubes remain completely still.

The more you stare, the more your brain insists it sees them spinning.

Think you have sharp eyes? Focus carefully and see if you can figure out why these cubes appear to rotate, even though nothing is actually moving.