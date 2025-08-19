Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the odd letter in just 7 seconds

You can never get enough of optical illusions! A fresh optical illusion is putting puzzle lovers to the test with a visual challenge hidden in plain sight. It shows a repeating series of the alphabet Y in a boxed format. At first glance, it looks identical throughout, but there is an odd letter in the grid. Can you spot it in just seven seconds? Only one in 10 people can do so. The players have to find the odd letter 'X' in under seven seconds(Facebook)

Optical illusion: Find the odd letter

The optical illusion shows a repeating pattern of the alphabet ‘Y’ in a boxed format. Players have to find the concealed odd letter ‘X’ in the grid. You have only seven seconds to scan the grid and find the odd one out!

What to look out for?

When looking to spot the odd letter, focus on the overall pattern and look for any differences that may stand out. Don’t scan the entire grid at once; divide it into quadrants and continue your search. Pay attention to the shape, orientation, and spacing of the letters; the 'X' may have a different alignment or size compared to the 'Y's.

Optical illusion: The solution

The answer is concealed in the sixth row from the top. Going from the end of the row, count from the right, and you will find the misplaced letter "X" concealed among the "Y" characters to its left.

The 'X' can be overlooked by people since the repeated pattern causes brain to overlook subtle differences(Facebook)

Why so many missed it?

The optical illusion works because the player’s eyes are overwhelmed with the dense field of repeated letters. The brain is wired to recognize patterns, and thus it overlooks subtle changes, thereby making it harder to spot the odd letter ‘X’ out from the repeated ‘Y’s.

FAQs:

Q: What is the hidden letter in this optical illusion?

A: The hidden letter is “X,” located in the sixth row, third from the right.

Q: How much time do participants get to solve the optical illusion?

A: The challenge suggests a seven-second time limit.

Q: What skills do optical illusions improve?

A: They boost focus, patience, problem-solving, observation skills, and creativity.

Q: Who can solve it fastest?

A: Puzzle fans with sharp vision and attention to detail, often described as having “hawk-eye” perception.