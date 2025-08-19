Option illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot all four frogs in viral challenge

Optical illusions are back on the internet, and this time, the challenge is to spot not one but four hidden frogs in a tricky picture. Shared on Reddit by a user named underwatersanctum in the popular group Find the Sniper, the image has quickly gone viral and is leaving viewers scratching their heads. How many frogs can you spot?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Spot all four frogs

At first glance, the photo looks very normal. This image shows a pond with big green leaves and some dry leaves floating. In this scenario, there are 4 frogs cleverly hidden in the image, and most people miss them. The challenge is simple: spot all 4 frogs without looking at the answers.

Similar to the majority of optical illusions, this picture tricks our sense of sight. The image nearly covers the frog due to its large, thick leaves and green color, which is similar to that of a frog. This is why many people stare at the image for minutes and search but fail to locate it. Such illusions are popular on the internet because they test observation skills, concentration, and attention to detail, and make it a fun challenge.

Also read: Optical Illusions: Understand how they fool your brain with these 5 examples

Optical Illusion: The answer

1. One frog is sitting on the left side of a green leaf.

2. The second frog is at the bottom center, hiding between the leaves with only its head showing.

3. The third frog is in the upper middle section, partly hidden on a leaf.

4. The last frog is on the right side near the water, blending almost perfectly with a leaf pointing toward the pond.

If you managed to spot all 4 hidden frogs quickly without looking at the answers, that means you have a strong focus and great observation. If not, don't stress, optical illusions are meant to confuse your brain. Now share this puzzle with all your friends and see how many frogs they can find.

FAQs:

1. What is the challenge in this optical illusion?

The challenge is to find all four hidden frogs in the picture.

2. Why is it difficult to find all 4 frogs?

The frogs are camouflaged in the background, making it difficult to spot.

3. Where was the image first shared?

The image was shared on Reddit by a user named underwatersanctum.