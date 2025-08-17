Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot in 10 seconds? Only 1 in 20 people can

Optical illusions are all the rage on the internet right now. If you think you are quite an expert at solving these brain teasers, we have just the challenge to put you in a fix. From this image of a tree, you must locate a parrot in just 10 seconds. Only people with excellent vision can complete the task. Can you spot the parrot?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the parrot

Optical illusions are meant to confuse the viewers and keep them searching for as long as possible. However, with a bit of determination and focus, you are bound to carry the day.

At first glance, you have an image of a tree clouded with green leaves. Somewhere hidden in the optical illusion is a parrot sitting on one of the visible branches. Anyone willing to partake in this challenge must locate the parrot within 10 seconds of their time. See the full image here.

Optical illusion: Answer

This optical illusion went viral on the internet after a user named spiderbeetlebees shared it on Reddit. It is fascinating how optical illusions trick your brain into overlooking objects that are right in front of your eyes.

As the parrot’s complexion blends with the green background it is part of, it is difficult for most viewers to notice the bird. However, if you zoom in on the photo and diligently scan every nook and cranny of it, you shall locate the green parrot in the middle of the screen vertically, about 1/4 in from the right.

FAQs

Where is the parrot located in this optical illusion?

The green parrot is sitting on one of the branches in the top right of the image.

Why is it so hard for people to find the green parrot in this optical illusion?

Since the parrot’s complexion mixes well with the green leaves of the tree, it is hard for some people to notice the bird.

How do optical illusions help our minds?

Optical illusions are a great exercise for the growth and maintenance of cognitive agility. Taking part in these viral challenges improves our concentration and teaches us to notice subtle differences.

How can I become an expert at solving viral optical illusions?

If you are calm and careful enough to spot the subtle differences, you can eventually become an expert at solving brain teasers.