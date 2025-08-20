Optical illusion: These cubes look like they’re rotating. Can you figure out why?

Optical illusions are pictures that make our brains see things that aren’t really happening. Our eyes and brain sometimes interpret them in the wrong way. Can you figure out why these cubes look like they’re rotating?(@michaeloftiktokofficial/Instagram)

These illusions come in many forms, some play with colours and light, some with perspective, and others with shapes and motion.

Optical illusions not only entertain us but also challenge our brains, forcing us to question how we perceive the world around us.

Here’s a tricky optical illusion posted on Instagram by @michaeloftiktok that challenges your eyes and mind.

At first, it looks like the cubes are spinning, one clockwise and the other anticlockwise. But if you look closely, you’ll see that the cubes are completely still.

The challenge is to figure out why these cubes look like they are rotating.

Check out the optical illusion here:

The optical illusion:

This optical illusion shows cubes that appear to be rotating in opposite directions. At first, your eyes are tricked into seeing movement, but the cubes are actually completely still.

Think you have sharp eyes? Try figuring out why these cubes look like they’re rotating.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

Instagram users were amazed by this optical illusion. Many commented on how tricky it was and how their eyes seemed to be fooled.

One of the users, Kim M Montenegro, commented, “They are not moving. The white and black highlight flash gives the illusion of movement, like the way the sun casts shadows.”

A second user, Iman, commented, “The boxes are moving, you can see when you fast forward the video.”

A third user, @akaskarlet, commented, “If you look at them using your periphery, they stop moving.”

Focus on one end and you’ll see it’s stationary, your eyes deceive you, another commented.