Alicia Silverstone says she will not mess with Clueless reboot’s legacy: ‘Do our very best to honor the original movie’

Hollywood actor Alicia Silverstone is treading carefully with the Clueless reboot. The actor, who will return as Cher Horowitz more than three decades after first stepping into the role, admits she initially stayed away from the idea altogether. “I never thought that, that was something that I would ever do because I wouldn’t wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Alicia Silverstone will return as Cher in Clueless' reboot

“We will do our very best to honor the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it. That’s the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal,” she added.

The project, currently in early development, will not only have Alicia reprise her role but also see her serve as executive producer. And while it’s still too soon to know exactly what to expect, she already has a vision for where Cher is today. “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved. This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that,” she said.

Announced in April, the reboot is being written and executive produced by Gossip Girl and The OC creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, alongside Dollface creator Jordan Weiss. The original film’s writer-director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence are also attached as executive producers.

Released in 1995, Clueless loosely reimagined Jane Austen’s Emma as the story of a stylish, wealthy Beverly Hills teen navigating high school with wit, confidence and an iconic wardrobe. Starring alongside Alica were Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer and Dan Hedaya. Nearly 30 years later, Alicia’s careful approach signals that while the reboot may bring something new, it won’t lose the charm that made the original a classic.