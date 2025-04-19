After Legally Blonde, Clueless set to get its own series — Alicia Silverstone to star!

Some actors are just born to breath life into that ONE career defining role. And while Alicia Silverstone's very expansive filmography boasts of a whole lot more than the 1995 cult classic Clueless, playing the naively confident and uncontrollably cool Cher IS her legacy. And she has absolutely no qualms about stepping right back into it! Clueless is getting its own TV series — and Alicia Silverstone is starring!(Photo: X)

For the die-hard 90s teen rom-com fanatics, Clueless is getting its very own sequel series — AND Alicia is returning for it! The second part truly sounds like music to our ears, especially after the fact that though Reese Witherspoon is wholly involved in the Legally Blonde series reboot Elle, she won't be starring in it. Instead, it'll be new face Lexi Minetree taking the lead as a young Elle Woods. Sigh.

Coming back to Clueless, a Variety report asserts the series reboot to be a 'sequel series'. That being said, there's no clarity on whether Alicia will be playing an older Cher or a wholly different character. But one thing's for sure — the series will definitely be a follow up to the events of the film itself. It is also worth mentioning here, that this Clueless series reboot is wholly different from the one Peacock attempted to have green-lit back in 2020, which ultimately fell through.

That being said, if there's absolutely anyone as excited as the Clueless girlies idolising Cher, it's Alicia herself! Soon after news of the series reboot dropped, Alicia shared a still of her baby self from the film, clipped with the announcement and another iconic Cher moment, on her Instagram feed. The caption read, "Totally buggin’… in the best way 💁‍♀️✨(Swipe to see why 😉)".

For those itching to hit plat on the series which is yet to take off with production, the OG film is still up for an all-smiles, nostalgic watch on OTT.