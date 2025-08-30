Chad Powers trailer: Glen Powell goes undercover in sports comedy inspired by Eli Manning’s prank | Watch

Hulu has dropped the first trailer for Chad Powers, and Glen Powell is at the center of it. The six-episode comedy follows Powell as Russ Holliday, a former college football star who blew up his career with one huge mistake. According to ABC7, years later, desperate for a second shot, Holliday hatches a plan that sounds more like a movie than real life: he reinvents himself as a completely new player named Chad Powers. Glen Powell plays a quarterback in Hulu’s Chad Powers.(Screengrab/YouTube)

The character’s inspiration? Mrs. Doubtfire. Much like Robin Williams’ disguise in the 1993 classic, Holliday slips into a new persona and walks onto a small-time football program, the South Georgia Catfish, hoping no one will connect the dots.

Chad Powers trailer: Glen Powell in comedy mode

The trailer teases plenty of slapstick along with the football drama. Powell, in full Chad Powers mode, manages to wow the Catfish coach, played by Steve Zahn, but struggles to keep his secret intact. Zahn’s Coach Hudson sizes him up with one line that stands out: “I like you, Powers, but you are a puzzle.”

Powell’s alter ego seems to be more than just a disguise. At one point, he admits, “Russ was an a-hole, Chad doesn’t have to be.” That hint of redemption gives the series a little more heart than a typical sports comedy.

Watch the trailer here:

Alongside Powell and Zahn, the cast includes Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, and Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny.

From Eli Manning’s prank to Hulu

Chad Powers might sound outlandish, but the concept was born out of real-life comedy. The show takes its cue from Eli Manning’s viral stunt on his ESPN series Eli’s Places, where he went undercover as Chad Powers during Penn State’s football tryouts. Manning and his brother, NFL legend Peyton Manning, are on board as executive producers, giving the series even more football cred.

The half-dozen-episode run will premiere on September 30 on Hulu. It will also stream on Hulu on Disney+.

With Powell riding high off Top Gun: Maverick and Hit Man, and the Manning brothers lending their names, Hulu is betting Chad Powers will land with sports fans and comedy audiences alike.

FAQs

When does Chad Powers premiere on Hulu?

The series debuts September 30, 2025.

Who plays the coach in Chad Powers?

Steve Zahn plays Coach Hudson.

What inspired the character of Chad Powers?

The idea comes from Eli Manning’s viral prank on his ESPN series Eli’s Places.

Who is producing the show?

Peyton and Eli Manning serve as executive producers.

How many episodes are in the first season?

The show runs for six episodes.