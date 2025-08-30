From Mantis to You and Everything Else: See new K-dramas and films arriving in September 2025

Netflix is loading up on Korean dramas this September, with some big names and a couple of highly anticipated titles finally landing. Viewers can expect the action-packed sequel Mantis, the tear-filled melodrama You and Everything Else, and the gritty series Queen Mantis, as reported by What's On Netflix. Returning fan favorites are also wrapping up their seasons this month, making September one of the busiest K-drama stretches of 2025. New k-dramas and movies releasing on Netflix this September.(Instagram/netflixkr)

Fans who tracked August’s releases already know Netflix is on a streak. September continues the push, mixing romance, crime thrillers, and fantasy with the kind of star-studded casts that typically dominate Korean TV charts.

New titles coming to Netflix

Mantis

The biggest drop is Mantis, a Netflix Original movie that acts as a follow-up to Kill Boksoon. It stars Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, and Jo Woo Jin. Directed by Lee Tae-sung, the film hits Netflix on September 26. The story follows a top assassin who returns from vacation to find chaos in the hired-killer industry. Old rivals resurface, including a fellow trainee and a legendary hitman, setting up a violent clash for supremacy.

You and Everything Else

On the small-screen side, You and Everything Else debuts September 12. The 15-episode melodrama stars Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun as lifelong rivals turned complicated friends. At 42, Sang Yeon (Park) reconnects with Eun Jung (Kim) to ask her to join her on a final journey - a request tied to terminal illness and euthanasia. Expect heavy emotions and a lot of buzz around this one.

Queen Mantis

Queen Mantis arrives September 5 with new episodes each week. The SBS crime thriller runs eight episodes and stars Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon. The story follows Jung I Sin, a woman infamous for murdering five men decades ago. Her son, now a police officer, is forced to confront both her past and a new copycat killer.

Also read: From fantasy to sci-fi: Best anime picks to binge-watch on Netflix this weekend

Weekly dramas wrapping up in September

Two ongoing shows also finish their runs this month. Beyond the Bar concludes September 7 after a strong ratings climb in Korea, with Lee Jin Wook leading the legal drama alongside Jung Chae Yeon. Later in the month, fantasy romance Bon Appétit, Your Majesty closes out on September 28. That series stars Lim Yoon A as a Michelin-winning chef mysteriously transported back to the Joseon era, where she’s forced to cook for a tyrant king.

For K-drama fans, September brings a mix of heavy drama, bloody thrillers and lighter romance - a full menu of binge-worthy options.

FAQs

What new K-drama movie is coming to Netflix in September 2025?

Mantis, the sequel to Kill Boksoon, premieres on September 26.

When does You and Everything Else release?

The series drops September 12, 2025.

What is Queen Mantis about?

It follows a notorious murderer and her son, a police officer, as they face a new copycat killer.

Which K-dramas are ending in September?

Beyond the Bar ends September 7 and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty ends September 28.