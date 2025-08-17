Top Korean thrillers to watch on OTT before Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve

Park Hyung-sik in Twelve is among the highly awaited villain avatars for K-drama fans. Disney+ is set to bring Buried Hearts actor Park Hyung-sik as an evil entity in its upcoming fantasy and superhero K-drama titled Twelve. It also marks a return in the K-drama world for Ma Dong-seok as he plays the leader of the eponymous angel gang. Ahead of its release on JioHotstar (also accessible via OTTplay Premium) on August 23, check out some other Korean thrillers that are laden with suspense, mystery, and crime. Twelve K-drama

Binge-worthy Korean thrillers on OTT

A Shop for Killers (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

If you’re looking for an edgy thriller with constant secrets and twists, then Lee Dong-wook’s drama is the perfect pick. The story centers around a niece who discovers some shocking truths about her deceased uncle’s dreary business. Kim Hye-jun stars as the troubled young niece who unwittingly gets dragged into the murky world of criminals and dangerous weapons.

The Worst of Evil (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

A solid blend of action, crime, and thriller, The Worst of Evil is among the top-rated K-dramas of the genre. Ji Chang-wook plays the lead with Wi Ha-joon and Im Se-mi. The plot centers around an undercover agent who is often belittled by his in-laws. He decides to change his fate by taking a risky mission to infiltrate a criminal syndicate and bust a drug cartel.

W: Two Worlds (Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium)

Featuring Korean heartthrob Lee Jong-suk in the lead, this K-drama blends mystery, crime, suspense, fantasy, and romance. Set in two different timelines, W revolves around a surgeon who is unexpectedly dragged into her father’s comic world with an alternate universe. However, things take a turn when a masked killer creates chaos in both the real and alternate worlds, while the hero embarks on a revenge quest.

Flower of Evil (Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium)

Also adapted in Hindi, ‘Flower of Evil’ is among the most popular K-dramas of all time. Whether it's the strong narrative or the intriguing performances, it has secured a top spot in the heart of thriller lovers. The plot revolves around a cop, who discovers her husband’s secret past while investigating a case. Things soon turn intense when lines between past and present appear to blur. Lee Jong-gi plays the lead.

Squid Game (Netflix)

Netflix’s survival thriller garnered international fame for its unique plotline and themes. The story centers around a group of desperate contestants, who agree to play life-threatening games to win a huge amount of money. It also sheds light on capitalism and inhumanity. All three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.