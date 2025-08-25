Nintendo Direct rumored to take place in September for Mario's 40th anniversary

Nintendo fans may have something exciting to look forward to this September. Reports by ScreenRant suggest that another Nintendo Direct presentation is being planned. The previous Direct, held just last week, included an in-depth look at Kirby Air Riders, but it seems Nintendo still has many announcements planned for 2025 and beyond. Nintendo direct to reportedly drop in September.(X/@NinEverything)

According to SwitchForce on X, the upcoming Direct could take place on September 12. These reports align with close sources of Video Games Chronicle's (VGC), which says that the event is planned for mid-September. However, there is no official confirmation yet, so this should be taken as a rumor.

Timing and Mario’s 40th anniversary

If true, the Direct would come at an interesting time. Nintendo usually doesn't schedule Directs on Friday, but this time it is said to be on September 12. This date is just a day before Mario's 40th anniversary, so this event might have the iconic character's celebration.

What could be shown?

Metroid Prime 4 is the most expected reveal. It is a major Switch 2 game whose release date is not yet confirmed. The game was recently rated by ESRB and South Korea, which shows it is in the pipeline for 2025. Fans are hoping the September Direct might finally announce a release date.

Other unreleased Switch 2 games for 2025 could also get updates, though Nintendo is known for surprising fans with unexpected announcements. The Direct could focus on first-party games, special events, or a mix of both.

Also read: Nintendo confirms Kirby Air Riders release date: Here's when it drops on Switch 2

Fan anticipation

Official details are not confirmed yet, but September Direct can give an idea to its fans about upcoming Nintendo games and celebrations. Gamers around the world are eagerly waiting for exciting news to come because Nintendo is known for its surprises and different marketing strategies.

FAQs:

Q1: When is the rumored Nintendo Direct?

Reports suggest it could take place on September 12, 2025, but this is not yet confirmed.

Q2: What games might be shown?

The most anticipated game is Metroid Prime 4, and other upcoming Switch 2 titles may also get updates or release dates.

Q3: Will the Direct celebrate Mario’s anniversary?

Possibly. The date is just before Mario’s 40th anniversary on September 13, so if the rumours are true, there could be some celebration at the event.