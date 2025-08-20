Nintendo confirms Kirby Air Riders release date: Here's when it drops on Switch 2

Nintendo has locked in a date for one of its most-anticipated Switch 2 titles. Kirby Air Riders will launch on November 20, 2025, the company revealed during its latest Direct showcase. The announcement also marks the second exclusive racing title for the Switch 2 in just a few months.(X/Kirby Air Riders)

According to IGN, the news capped off a 45-minute presentation that gave fans a deep dive into the pink puffball’s new racer. Nintendo showed off traditional track-based races alongside a freeride sandbox mode that lets players experiment without the pressure of finishing first.

The announcement also marks the second exclusive racing title for the Switch 2 in just a few months. What Nintendo did not confirm, however, is the game’s price tag - and that is a detail fans are watching closely.

Pricing still up in the air

Nintendo has shifted away from a one-size-fits-all approach to Switch 2 releases. Instead, the company is leaning on what it calls “variable pricing.” Some big-budget titles are going for $80, like Mario Kart World, while smaller projects, such as Drag x Drive, are coming in as low as $20, reports IGN.

Where Kirby Air Riders lands in that range is the big question. It’s unlikely to match the price of Nintendo’s flagship racer, but fans won’t know for sure until the company makes it official.

The game itself carries history. It is a follow-up to 2003’s Kirby Air Ride on GameCube, which built a cult following despite mixed reviews at launch. This new entry also brings back Masahiro Sakurai, best known for leading the Super Smash Bros. franchise. For now, it’s one of his rare projects outside the fighting series.

Nintendo’s packed 2025 lineup

The rest of Nintendo’s Switch 2 calendar looks crowded. August brings Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Switch 2 Edition arrives in October. Kirby Air Riders slots in right after, leaving just one major wild card - Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The long-delayed Metroid sequel still doesn’t have a solid release date. Nintendo continues to list it for 2025, but fans have seen little movement in recent months. For now, Kirby is set to take the wheel this holiday season, giving Switch 2 owners another reason to line up on launch day.

