Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection physical editions confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will soon be available in physical formats across multiple platforms, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat Trilogy. Digital Eclipse and Atari have confirmed the release of the collection, which brings together the classic 1996 Mortal Kombat Trilogy, featuring every playable character from the 2D Mortal Kombat series in one game. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will launch physical editions on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2.(Nintendo)

Limited Run Games has verified that physical editions will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not receive physical copies. Digital versions will be accessible on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

For Nintendo platforms, the game will come on a cartridge containing the full game data, which will address concerns from Switch 2 users about partial game key cards that require additional downloads.

The physical editions are offered in three versions:

Standard Edition:

The base game will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch for $49.99, and for Nintendo Switch 2 at $59.99 through Atari.com and major retailers. Xbox Series X and S versions are priced at $49.99 and available for pre-order starting today at Atari.com and Limited Run Games. Early pre-orders will receive an exclusive slipcover as a Day One bonus.

Deluxe Edition:

This edition contains the Standard Edition plus a Steelbook, mini marquees, a magnet, a poster, a lenticular card, arcade flyers, and arcade cabinet cards. It is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch for $69.99, and for Nintendo Switch 2 at $79.99 through Atari.com and selected retailers.

Kollector’s Edition:

Created by Limited Run Games, this premium edition includes the Standard Edition along with a Goro controller holder statue, a commemorative arcade token, a hardcover art and lore book, and a pin set, all packaged in a numbered collector’s box. It will be offered for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC for $149.99 through Atari.com and Limited Run Games until August 31.

The Standard and Deluxe editions are scheduled to ship on December 12, 2025, for all platforms supporting physical copies. The release date for the Kollector’s Edition is expected to be announced later.