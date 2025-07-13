Nintendo Switch 2 dramatically banned a user, reversed decision within hours - Here's why

A Nintendo Switch 2 user faced a dramatic ban from online services this week for playing second-hand Nintendo Switch 1 games, only for the company to ultimately reverse the decision within hours. The incident, tied to the console’s new Nintendo Account system and digital rights management, sparked confusion on social media. Here's what happened: Nintendo is offering a Mario Kart World bundle of the Nintendo Switch 2 for $499.99.(Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 ban incident

Earlier this week, a UK-based Switch 2 user, identified on X as @GameRiserUK, reported being banned from online services like Nintendo Switch Online after playing second-hand Switch 1 games on their new console. The ban, enacted at 10:17 AM GMT, blocked access to online multiplayer and the eShop, with Nintendo citing a violation of its Terms of Service.

The issue stemmed from the Switch 2’s Nintendo Account system, which ties games to a user’s account and region. The second-hand Switch 1 games, purchased from a third-party retailer, were linked to a previous owner’s account from a different region (likely North America), triggering Nintendo’s anti-piracy measures.

The system flagged the games as “unauthorized” due to mismatched account data.

@GameRiserUK shared a screenshot of the ban notification on X, expressing frustration: “Just got my Switch 2 and I’m banned for playing my old Switch games? What’s going on, Nintendo?”

Nintendo’s Reversal

By 3:42 PM GMT on the same day, Nintendo lifted the ban after the user contacted support. The company issued an apology, stating the ban was an “error” due to a “miscommunication” in the Switch 2’s backward compatibility system, which supports physical and digital Switch 1 games.

Nintendo clarified that second-hand games are permitted if properly transferred or reset, advising users to verify account regions.

The Switch 2, launched in June 2025 with a $399 price, features an upgraded NVIDIA Tegra T239 chip and improved online infrastructure, but its strict digital rights management has drawn criticism. A Nintendo UK spokesperson told Metro.co.uk, “We’re refining our systems to ensure seamless backward compatibility."